Courts across Yorkshire have seen a range of criminal incidents this week, from youth disturbances and tragic deaths to dangerous driving and grooming offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old girl from Doncaster found herself in court after following a boy she liked to a riot, intending to impress him by joining the crowd.

The incident occurred outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, which was housing about 240 asylum seekers when it came under siege on August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager, who cannot be named, was caught on police body camera footage throwing rocks at officers on the scene.

Defending, Helen White stated that her client was “on the periphery of the disorder” and had joined impulsively after seeing the event on social media.

The girl, a college student with a part-time job, admitted to violent disorder at an earlier hearing and expressed remorse to District Judge Marcus Waite and said: “Just that I'm not going to do anything like that again."

She was handed a 12-month intensive referral order and ordered to pay £111 in costs, stressing that, had she been older, her sentence would likely have been more severe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Lynch has died in prison by hanging the opening of an inquest heard.

An inquest has opened into the death of 61-year-old Peter Lynch, who died by hanging while in custody at HMP Moorland.

Lynch, a grandfather, was arrested after participating in the same Rotherham riot and was found dead in his cell on October 19.

Doncaster Coroner’s Court heard on Thursday that the preliminary cause of death was hanging.

Senior Coroner Nicola Mundy adjourned the inquest as investigations continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On March 29, Walker drove a stolen car to Staindrop, County Durham, where he shot at a home with occupants inside, including a young child.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Jack Walker has been jailed for 12 years and six months after he went on a violent spree

Later, authorities discovered a live grenade in the abandoned car, which was safely destroyed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Walker continued his reckless behaviour in April, firing shots into another property in Thornaby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was eventually arrested after collaborative efforts between Cleveland and Durham Police.

Walker pleaded guilty to charges, including possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

Two men, Ryan Edgar, 29, and Ashley Phillips-Dawson, 19, both from Hull, have been found guilty of targeting, grooming, and sexually abusing two teenage girls while working at Hull Fair last year.

The court heard that Edgar and Phillips-Dawson used flattery and manipulation to gain the girls' trust, even encouraging them to come to Edgar’s flat, where the abuse took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Edgar and Ashley Phillips-Dawson found guilty of targeting, grooming and sexually abusing two teenage girls while working at Hull Fair. | Humberside Police

Once reported missing, the girls were eventually located in the flat, hiding in a bedroom.

The investigation revealed horrifying details of physical and sexual assault, as well as forced drug use.

Despite denying the charges, both men were convicted by a jury.

They await sentencing on November 18 at Hull Crown Court.

Hamish Hickey, a 40-year-old barrister from Ampleforth, has been sentenced to 23 months in prison for causing death by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamish Hickey has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving to an 85-year-old in 2022. | North Yorkshire Police

The crash, which took place on July 26, 2022, claimed the life of 85-year-old Michael Lupton. Hickey’s car collided with Lupton’s vehicle on a narrow country road, pushing it onto the verge.

A forensic investigation determined Hickey was speeding at 65 mph in a 60 mph zone when he crossed into Lupton’s path over a blind crest.

Following the crash, Lupton was airlifted to James Cook University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.