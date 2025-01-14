Police have renewed their appeal into a crash which took place just 10 minutes before a police officer was killed at the weekend.

PC Rosie Prior stopped to help at the scene of the crash before she and another man were hit by a HGV while on the side of the road.

The initial incident happened on the southbound carriageway of the A19, about one mile from Thirsk, at 8.45am on Saturday (Jan 11). It involved a silver Audi A4 and a black Ford Focus.

PC Prior had stopped at the scene to help - despite being off duty - when she and Ryan Welford and a passenger from Ryan’s car were hit by the HGV at the roadside.

Both Rosie and Ryan were pronounced dead at the scene, while the pasenger is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been released under investigation.

DI Jill Cowling from North Yorkshire Police’s major collision investigation team said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Rosie and Ryan and we are doing all we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“A thorough and complex investigation is underway and any information no matter how small is helpful. We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident including those who may have only seen the initial collision involving the Focus and the Audi.

“If you saw what happened or have any information at all that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major collision investigation team on [email protected] or call police on 101, quoting incident number 12250006038.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

PC Rosie Prior and Ryan Welford. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Tim Forber said on Saturday: “It is with profound sadness to confirm the death of PC Rosie Prior on Saturday morning who was tragically killed while helping at the scene of a separate collision on the A19 near Bagby.

“We are doing everything we can to support Rosie’s family, along with the family of a man who was also tragically killed in the incident.

“This is clearly a deeply traumatic and heartbreaking event for everyone involved and we ask that the two families are left alone to grieve in peace. They do not want any media outlets to contact or approach them.