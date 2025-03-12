The BBC has said it is “deeply sorry” in an apology to former members of staff and said they did not do enough about stalker Alex Belfield's abuse.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC has issued an apology for not doing enough to support former female members of staff who were abused by the convicted stalker, Alex Belfield.

On Wednesday (Mar 12), the corporation issued a statement in which they said they are “deeply sorry” ahead of Belfield’s release from prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfield is currently incarcerated at HMP Fosse Way in Leicester, serving a prison sentence imposed in September 2022 for stalking.

The former BBC Radio Leeds employee was found guilty of stalking with intent to cause alarm and distress to BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith and videographer Ben Hewis.

Former BBC local radio DJ Alex Belfield was jailed for five years and 26 weeks at Nottingham Crown Court. (Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Now, the BBC has apologies for not doing enough about the abuse the four female members of staff suffered.

The statement said: “People who work for the BBC are often in the public eye and under scrutiny; however, it is unacceptable for anyone to be the target of sustained abuse in the way that Rozina Breen, Elizabeth Green, Stephanie Hirst and Helen Thomas were over a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The BBC cares deeply about the welfare of its staff and we recognise that before 2019 we simply didn’t do enough for these members of staff in understanding the full impact that Alex Belfield’s unacceptable behaviour had on them.

“For that we are deeply sorry and offer a full and unreserved apology. Abuse - particularly on social media - presents lots of challenges for employers and we all need to keep learning and implement the best practice on how we can support our staff.

“That’s why the BBC has an online abuse guidance and reporting tool - which today provides all staff with information and support on how to address and combat online abuse.