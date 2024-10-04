A burglar who police said was one of their ‘most wanted’ men has been jailed after being caught following a near year-long manhunt.

Blade Neale was among a group of people who ransakced a home in Carcroft, Doncaster, in September 2023 after forcing a window open, before stealing more than £5,500 worth of jewellery, watches and cash before running away.

Just moments after the burglary, he was seen concealing the items under his top as he and his associates walked along the street.

South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation and found CCTV which showed Neale in full view.

He was eventually arrested in Lincoln in August of this year just days after an appeal by police for information on his whereabouts, and was sentenced to 876 days in prison - roughly two years and four months - after admitting burglary dwelling and theft.

On posting the news of his sentence on its website, South Yorkshire Police said Neale was ‘one of Doncaster’s most wanted men’.

Detective Constable Mark Parry, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Neale was completely reckless as he ransacked a couple's home and stole sentimental possessions.

"His victims returned home to find their property in a state of disarray, and we are pleased Neale has been brought before the courts and given an immediate custodial sentence.

"We know first-hand just how devastating these burglaries can be and the impact they can have on people's lives, and we just will not tolerate these crimes.

"Through Operation Castle, we are gathering more and more intelligence on well-known offenders day-by-day and recognising patterns of offending which has helped us to secure convictions against some prolific individuals.

"We will continue to secure justice for victims of burglaries in Doncaster and I hope this reassures people in our local communities that we will not tolerate burglars and thieves in this city."

Nathan Scotting, 22, of Victoria Road, Instoneville, was jailed for three-and-a-half years in February 2024 after also pleading guilty to the same burglary.