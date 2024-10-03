Police in Yorkshire are appealing for more information about the murder of a man which happened four months ago.

Mackenzie Ball died after what South Yorkshire Police describe as a ‘targeted attack’ when a silver Land Rover Discovery and a silver Subaru Forester crashed on Morthern Road at the junction with Moat Lane in the Wickersley area of Rotherham on June 2.

The driver and three passengers of the Subaru fled the scene on foot but Mackenzie, who was a passenger in the Land Rover, died at the scene.

Detectives launched a murder investigation at the time and although a number of arrests have been made, no one has yet been charged with Mackenzie’s murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, said: “Four months have now passed since Mackenzie Ball sadly lost his life in what we believe was a targeted attack.

"Our investigation into Mackenzie's death continues at pace and we are determined to secure justice for him and his family. We believe the car Mackenzie was travelling in was deliberately rammed off the road, and we believe there are people out there who know why this happened.

"At the centre of all of this is a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. His family deserve answers - and that is why I am directly appealing to anyone who has information which could help our investigation to get in touch with us.

"I do however recognise that not everyone feels comfortable speaking directly to police. If this is you, please be aware that you can pass on information anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Mackenzie Ball | Submit

"Crimestoppers is a completely confidential service, 100% of the time, and you will not be identified. They are not interested in who you are, only what you know. You could also be rewarded up to £1,000 if the information you provide to Crimestoppers leads to an arrest or is of significant use."