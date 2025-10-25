Claire Throssell: grieving mum says 'true legacy' if law is named after murdered sons

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Throssell’s sons Jack, 12, and Paul, nine, were killed in a house fire started by their father in October 2014, after he was granted access to the boys.

Ms Throssell, from Penistone, Sheffield, said the legal change – announced by the Government this week around the 11th anniversary of her sons’ deaths – “will save so many children’s lives”.

She told The Yorkshire Post she “would love” for this to be named “Jack and Paul’s Law”.

“They were two gorgeous boys and they lost their lives because presumption [of parental contact] was introduced in a court,” Ms Throssell explained.

“It would be a true legacy if they named this law after Jack and Paul.”

The inquest into the boys’ deaths heard they had been lured to their father Darren Sykes’s home with a new model train set, before he set fire to the building, also killing himself.

He had been granted access to his children for five hours a week, despite Ms Throssell’s evidence that he had previously threatened to kill them and himself.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets campaigner Claire Throssell, at 10 Downing Street, London, in advance of an announcement on child protection reform. Claire's sons Jack, 12, and Paul, nine, were killed in a house fire started by their father in October 2014, after he was granted access to the boys. Picture date: Tuesday October 21, 2025. PA Photo. Ms Throssell, from Penistone, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, said the legal change - announced around the 11th anniversary of her sons' deaths - "will save so many children's lives". | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Government has now said it will repeal a law under the Children Act 1989 which currently guides the Family Court to presume that contact with both parents is usually in the best interests of a child.

The Ministry of Justice said while this current presumption can be overturned if there is evidence that a parent could put the child at risk of harm, removing this particular law completely should lead to quicker decisions to restrict the involvement of abusive parents.

The Ministry of Justice has not given a timeframe for repealing the law, only that it will do so “when parliamentary time allows”.

Ms Throssell, who was made an MBE in 2020 for her tireless campaigning on behalf of children subjected to domestic abuse, said the change must come urgently.

Claire Throssell with Jack and Paul

She was invited to Downing Street this week to meet Sir Keir Starmer, who said in Prime Minister’s Questions, in the House of Commons, that he was “humbled by her bravery”.

“I’ve got two kids, and I honestly don’t know whether I’d be having the courage you have to campaign,” he said.

“I humbly salute your courage. I honestly don’t know if I could do it.”

Ms Throssell said: “It needs to go through as soon as possible. Children can’t wait. Whilst there’s no change in place, children are still at risk of dying, children are still at risk of harm.

“It’s not a win and it’s certainly not something to celebrate - 67 children [having died in this way] and only Jack and Paul’s names out there.

“But this will save generations of children’s lives and what a legacy for Jack and Paul.”

Ms Throssell’s MP, Dr Marie Tidball, joined her in Downing Street, and afterwards told this paper: “I’m absolutely thrilled and unbelievably proud of Claire as my constituent and friend.

“To have the Prime Minister be on board with this and show leadership to make this change is amazing.”

“We know there have been 67 deaths of children on court-permitted contact visits in the last 30 years.