A nurse who was jailed for the murder of four elderly patients faces a wait to discover whether his appeals against his convictions are successful.

Colin Campbell, formerly known as Colin Norris, was found guilty in 2008 of killing four women and attempting to kill a fifth by injecting them with insulin.

Doris Ludlam, Bridget Bourke, Irene Crookes and Ethel Hall were inpatients on orthopaedic wards where Campbell worked in Leeds in 2002 before they died, and had developed severe, unexplained hypoglycaemia.

Campbell denied any wrongdoing and said he did nothing to cause hypoglycaemia in any of the patients.

He unsuccessfully appealed against his conviction in 2009 and applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in 2011, who said previously that the prosecution relied on “wholly circumstantial” evidence.

The CCRC referred the case to the Court of Appeal in London four years ago.

After 14 days, the appeal finished on Friday after closing submissions from Michael Mansfield KC, for Campbell, and James Curtis KC, for the Crown Prosecution Service, who opposed the appeal.

Colin Norris outside Newcastle Crown Court in 2008, where he appeared charged with murdering four patients at Leeds hospitals.

Mr Mansfield previously told the court that Campbell’s appeal is a “straightforward case” and that the judges “must conclude that these convictions are unsafe”.

However, Mr Curtis said the court must uphold the convictions, adding that the jury in Campbell’s trial were “provided with the necessary relevant facts and issues, from a plethora of highly qualified and clinically experienced witnesses”.

Lady Justice Macur, sitting with Sir Stephen Irwin and Mr Justice Picken, said after closing submissions: “It will come as no surprise that we are going to reserve judgment.”

She added: “There may be ancillary matters for which we will call you back. We will know once you have the draft judgment.”

She continued: “All that remains is for me to thank counsel.”