Collision in Malton: Woman sustains serious injuries in crash in Yorkshire between a white Toyota Yaris and an orange Ford Ranger

Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:48 BST
Yorkshire police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision in Malton between a white Toyota Yaris and an orange Ford Ranger.

The collision occurred at around 2.40pm on Friday, December 20, 2024, near Ruffin Lane, Eddlethorpe, south of Malton.

The emergency services were called to the location following a collision between a white Toyota Yaris and an orange Ford Ranger.

The driver of the Toyota sustained serious injuries, including broken bones. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police officers stock image. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and requesting any motorists that may have dash cam footage capturing the vehicles' movements prior to the collision to make contact as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“If you can help, please email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC 1142 Alyssa Upton.

“Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240232205.”

