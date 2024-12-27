A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody in connection with a Sherburn-in-Elmet robbery in which a 15-year-old boy was threatened with a knife.

The North Yorkshire Police have thanked members of the public who have called in with information about the knife-point robbery in Sherburn-in-Elmet on the evening of Thursday, December 26, 2024.

As a result of the appeal, the police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The incident happened around 9.20pm on Boxing Day night in the Low Street/Low Garth Road area when a 15-year-old was threatened by a man with a knife who stole his Moncler coat.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “He is currently in police custody for questioning.

“We continue to appeal for information and video footage and ask anyone who has CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam footage from the Low Street / Low Garth Road area at around 9.20pm last night to get in touch.

“If you can assist our investigation but have not yet spoken to us, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident number 12240235577.