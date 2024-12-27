Tudor Carrington: York man wanted by police in connection with violent incident in the city
The police are searching for Tudor Carrington, 23, who is wanted in connection with a violent incident in York.
Carrington has links to the Acomb area of the city of York and is wanted by the police after a serious assault occurred at a premises on Low Ousegate on the evening of December 23, 2024.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We had previously issued CCTV stills of a person we wanted to speak to about the incident.
“If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 to pass information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.
“Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote our reference number 12240234166 when passing information.”