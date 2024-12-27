The North Yorkshire Police are searching for Tudor Carrington in connection with a violent incident in York.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police are searching for Tudor Carrington, 23, who is wanted in connection with a violent incident in York.

Carrington has links to the Acomb area of the city of York and is wanted by the police after a serious assault occurred at a premises on Low Ousegate on the evening of December 23, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We had previously issued CCTV stills of a person we wanted to speak to about the incident.

Wanted man Tudor Carrington. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Police)

“If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101 to pass information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

“Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.