North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the assault which happened in Scarborough on February 23.

The force said the incident happened within the Esplanade Gardens at about 1pm, where a dog walker was assaulted.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "It happened within the grassed area of Esplanade Gardens about 1pm on February 23, 2022. The incident involved an altercation between two dog walkers where one punched the other in the face.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, select option two and ask for PC 751 Simon Hunter. Alternatively, email [email protected] To report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.