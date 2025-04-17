'He stole my childhood' - Brave victim of sexual abuser speaks out as he is jailed

The brave victim of a sexual abuser has spoken out after he has been jailed for 14 years.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who remains anonymous for legal reasons, said Parvaiz Akhtar ‘stole her childhood’ when he began abusing and raping her when she was just five years old.

The abuser continued for around another decade - and it is only now another 30 years on that she has been able to speak out about the horrific abuse she suffered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akhtar, 61, was jailed for 14 years at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday (Apr 15).

She said: Parvaiz Akhtar's grooming and sexual abuse stole my childhood and dignity, causing decades of self-hatred and isolation that has left a devastating impact on my life including my relationships, my family and my cultural identity. His manipulative actions left me deeply traumatised.

"After over 30 years of silent suffering, I've finally found my voice and I am reclaiming my life, knowing the shame belongs to him.

“For any survivor, especially those from ethnic minority backgrounds, who face additional barriers, please know it's never too late to speak out. Your story matters, and support is available to help you heal and reclaim your life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His victim reported the abuse to a third party and Akhtar was arrested when he returned to the UK in April 2024.

He was charged with three counts of rape and nine counts of sexual assault on a child. He denied 10 of the 12 charges but admitted one count of sexual assault and one count of rape.

However, he was unanimously found guilty of the other 10 offences following a five-day trial earlier this year.

As well as his prison sentence, Akhtar will also be ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parvaiz Akhtar | WYP

Detective Constable Kerry Burhouse, of Wes tYorkshire Police’s Calderdale District Safeguarding Team, said: "We know the sentence handed to Akhtar today is a result of the immense bravery and courage of the survivor to report the abuse she suffered and to then go on to relive those traumatic experiences during the criminal justice process. I commend her for doing so.

“The strength it takes to speak up and report offending of this nature cannot be underestimated. She was a young child when this started and was exploited by a predatory male through no fault of her own.

“I hope it brings some reassurance that he is now behind bars but also highlights that, no matter the length of time passed, we will always do what we can to investigate and bring these offenders to justice. I also hope this will encourage others who may have suffered similar experiences to come forward and report them to us.