Honour based abuse: Legal definition will help save lives, says survivors

Without a unified language, and carefully defined wording that can be clearly understood, it can be too easy to excuse unseen behaviour, they said.

Charity Karma Nirvana has formed a Survivor Ambassador Panel (SAP) since 2008 to enable survivors to come together in a safe space to share their stories and experiences.

It can be an isolating experience to flee HBA and often family and friends, the SAP members have said, with panel members working to shape policy and practice.

Sondos Anjum and Rina pictured at Karma Nirvana, Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Now three members, giving their first names only as Sondos, Anjum and Rina, have spoken of their campaign calls to Government for a legal definition.

It was confirmed last week that new statutory guidance and a legal definition will be brought in to help the police, social workers and others better support victims.

It will also help stop vital information, which could hold perpetrators to account in a criminal trial, from falling through the cracks.

“There isn’t a clear understanding of what HBA is,” said survivors and panel members. “We have been pushing and campaigning for a definition to be put in place. Everything is ready.

“All we have needed is for the Government to say ‘yes this is law’. That specifically can save so many lives and this is a life or death situation.

“We have all been in that situation. We are lucky to be here,” they added. “If we can’t name it how can we call it out?”

Panel members, with lived experience of HBA, work to educate and inform and share their stories to broaden understanding.

“We are here to speak for those that don’t have a voice,” they said. “So many of us were raised in silence. We weren’t allowed to speak. It was hidden away.

“But we know that HBA affects everybody - people need to know what is happening, to understand why change is needed.”

Each of the trio has their own children now, they said, and their campaign calls and efforts go to ensuring no other family has to endure what they did.