A father and son, Martin and Shaun Breeze, have been jailed for 48 years for killing a man, Brian Darby, in a revengeful hit and run in Ingleby Barwick, Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin and Shaun Breeze ran over and killed Brian Darby as well as seriously injuring other pedestrians in Ingleby Barwick.

The pair were convicted by a jury on Thursday, July 25, 2024, following a trial and returned to Teesside Crown Court on Monday, January 13, 2025, to be sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On sentencing Martin, 57, to life imprisonment for the murder of Brian, Judge Justice Jacobs told him he will serve a minimum of 32 years behind bars before being considered for parole. Matin was also found guilty of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice.

Brian Darby was killed in a revengeful hit and run. (Pic credit: Cleveland Police)

Shaun, 29, was sentenced to 16 years after being found guilty of manslaughter and three counts of grievous bodily harm.

On the evening of Friday, February 9, 2024 Brian, a 17-year-old boy, two men, aged 25 and 27, and a 50-year-old woman were walking home after enjoying a night out at a cafe-bar when Shaun barged through them while riding a bike.

When they remonstrated with them, Shaun gave the impression he was carrying a knife. The three men then gave chase and he collided with another pedestrian and fell off his bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then proceeded to run away on foot while making a telephone call to his father. Martin, who at the time was at home on Owls Grove in Ingleby Barwick, then set off in his van and was captured on CCTV driving at speed to pick up his son.

Martin and Shaun Breeze killed Brian in a revengeful hit and run and are now jailed. (Pic credit: Cleveland Police)

The pair then drove along Myton Way and upon spotting the group of friends, left the carriageway, mounting a grass verge, ploughing across a cycle path before deliberately mowing them down on the footpath.

The impact caused the windscreen to shatter and one of the victims to be thrown in the air.

Brian was carried on the front of the bonnet before failing onto the carriageway some distance from the impact. The 60-year-old sadly passed away at the roadside despite the best efforts of passers-by, police and paramedics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries while the teenager, and another man also suffered serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

Meanwhile the Breezes had returned the van to the road and fled the scene. They abandoned the heavily damaged van, arrived back at their home, and contacted the police to report the vehicle as stolen.

Senior investigating officer detective inspector, Matt Hollingsworth, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “It’s almost beyond comprehension that a chance encounter between a group of friends and Shaun Breeze would be the catalyst for such a senseless and callous attack.

“Martin and Shaun Breeze killed a well-known and well-liked man as well as injuring or trying to injure others in the group purely as an act of revenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we heard from the impact statements read out in court, this attack has had such a devastating impact on the victims, their family, and their friends.

“I know today’s sentencing will never bring Brian back or lessen the physical and psychological pain suffered by all those impacted by this attack; however I hope it begins to provide some form of closure to know the men responsible for this will be in prison for a very long time.