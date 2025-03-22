Killer murdered friend, 72, who let him stay in his home and use his car

A man who opened up his Yorkshire home to two people in need was brutally killed by one of the people he was trying to help.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Bradley was found dead at his home in Noevmber last year after neighbours became concerned for his welfare after he had not been seen for several days - despite being known to stick to his usual routine.

Mr Bradley, who was 72, had allowed two drug users - Jason Holdgate and Nicola Beck - to stay in his home and use his car for around two weeks before the discovery of his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worried neighbours contacted police after Mr Bradley - who was often seen in the area running errands or driving his car - had not been seen for a number of days, but two people had been seen coming in and out of the house and using his car.

Enquiries by police established the two people were Holdgate and Beck, who had befriended Mr Bradley before Holdgate brutally killed him in his own home with a hammer and a knife.

Beck was originally arrested on suspicion of murder but North Yorkshire Police’s investigation found it was Holdgate who had carried out the murder, leaving him with a stab wound to his neck and bruising to his neck, face and body.

Holdgate and Beck were both drug users who lived a chaotic lifestyle and took advantage of Mr Bradley’s kindness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair even sold his car to an unsuspecting member of the public after his death. The buyer discovered the car was stolen after he called at the house to collect the log-book and discovered officers were still at the scene of Michael’s murder.

Holdgate admitted murder on March 14, while both Holdgate and Beck also admitted theft of a motor vehicle.

Holdgate, 32, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 18 years behind bars at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (Mar 21). The theft charge was ordered to lie on file.

Beck, 43, also of no fixed address, was given a 16-week jail term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Holdgate has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years | NYP

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, head of Major and Organised Crime at North Yorkshire Police, said: “Holdgate and Beck preyed on Mr Bradley and took advantage of him out of greed. Tragically, that cost him his life in the most senseless and violent way.

“We may never know the motive for his murder, but we do know that Holdgate carried out a sustained attack, using a hammer and a knife, resulting in multiple injuries. He is now facing the consequences of his horrific violence.

“Both Beck and Holdgate lived a chaotic life, moving from place to place, using class A drugs daily, and finding cash to fund a drugs habit through any means possible.