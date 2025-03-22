A man has been left with what police have described as ‘life-changing injuries’ after he was shot in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said its officers were called to Queens Road in Edgerton shortly before 10pm on Friday (Mar 21), after a man was found with injuries to an arm and foot.

The man, who was in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment which police said are “believed to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm”.

The force said a number of suspects arrived at the scene in a dark ‘10 plate’ people-carreier type vehicle, thought to be either a Nissan Qashqai or Juke.

One of the suspects is said to have got out the vehicle, walked over to the victim and shot him at close range.

The vehicle then drove off at speed towards the A629 Edgerton Road.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is investigating what it said was a ‘targeted attack’.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “We realise that an incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community, and the wider Huddersfield area.

“A full investigation has been launched into this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to contact us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw the people carrier-type vehicle in the Edgerton area at around this time, or anyone who may have captured footage of this vehicle on their CCTV or dash cam.

“Patrols have been increased in the Queens Road area to provide reassurance to residents and anyone with concerns or information is asked to speak with our attending officers.”