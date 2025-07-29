'A danger to women' - Rapist, 30, jailed after committing 'shocking' offences against victim
West Yorkshire Police described Jonathan Ellis as a ‘danger to women’ after he was jailed for 13-and-a-half years - with a further three years to be served on licence - earlier this week.
The 30-year-old was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, making threats to kill and criminal damage by a jury following a trial, and sentenced on Monday (Jul 28).
His offending took place between 2016 and September 2024 when it was reported to the police, sparking a police investigation into his behaviour.
Ellis, of no fixed address but described by police as a ‘Dewsbury man’, was swiftly arrested and brought before the courts, culminating in his sentence being handed down on Monday.
PC Isaac Taylor of the Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Ellis who has been convicted of some shocking offences against his victim.
“Given that offending included serious sexual assault, coercive control and stalking, it is no exaggeration to say he subjected his victim to a whole spectrum of abuse, and we do believe he poses a real danger to women.
“His victim has shown significant courage in coming forwards and reporting Ellis, and then in supporting the prosecution
“Despite being put through the ordeal of a trial by Ellis, she has remained resolute throughout and we hope she can take some sense of closure from seeing him being made to answer for his crimes.
“We fully appreciate how hard it can be for victims of sexual or any kind of abuse to come forwards and we can assure them, we will do everything we can to provide the support they need.
“All reports are investigated by specialist safeguarding detectives with the needs of the victim at the heart of every investigation.”