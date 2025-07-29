A rapist has been jailed for more than a decade years after committing a string of ‘shocking’ offences against his victim over an eight-year period.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police described Jonathan Ellis as a ‘danger to women’ after he was jailed for 13-and-a-half years - with a further three years to be served on licence - earlier this week.

The 30-year-old was found guilty of rape, sexual assault, assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, making threats to kill and criminal damage by a jury following a trial, and sentenced on Monday (Jul 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His offending took place between 2016 and September 2024 when it was reported to the police, sparking a police investigation into his behaviour.

Ellis, of no fixed address but described by police as a ‘Dewsbury man’, was swiftly arrested and brought before the courts, culminating in his sentence being handed down on Monday.

PC Isaac Taylor of the Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Ellis who has been convicted of some shocking offences against his victim.

“Given that offending included serious sexual assault, coercive control and stalking, it is no exaggeration to say he subjected his victim to a whole spectrum of abuse, and we do believe he poses a real danger to women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Ellis has been described as a danger to women by detectives investigating the case, who welcomed the sentence.

“His victim has shown significant courage in coming forwards and reporting Ellis, and then in supporting the prosecution

“Despite being put through the ordeal of a trial by Ellis, she has remained resolute throughout and we hope she can take some sense of closure from seeing him being made to answer for his crimes.

“We fully appreciate how hard it can be for victims of sexual or any kind of abuse to come forwards and we can assure them, we will do everything we can to provide the support they need.