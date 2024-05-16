A gang of six men who were involved in a large-scale cannabis farm discovered at a derelict care home in Leeds have been jailed.

Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, with support from Leeds North East NPT colleagues and Leeds District Neighbourhood Impact Team, executed a drugs warrant at Moorfield House, in Fieldhouse Walk, Moortown, on Monday, December 4, 2023.

They located 811 cannabis plants capable of producing 44kgs with a street value of up to £446,000.

Growing equipment worth up to £45,000, including high-powered lamps, fans and timers, were found along with weapons including baseball bats and machetes.

Moorfield gang jailed for cannabis farm at derelict Leeds care home. (Pic credit: West Yorkshire Police)

The six men, of Albanian nationality, were arrested at the scene and later charged with production of cannabis.

They were sentenced today (May 16) at Leeds Crown Court after previously pleading guilty. Alitor Deda, 30, Andi Teta, 33, and Ali Qerfozi, 42, were each sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, Erijon Gjoka, 21, was given 18 months; and Edison Markeci, 21, and Agostin Marku, 36, each received 16 months jail terms.

Sergeant Simon Green, of the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a large-scale cannabis farm which was clearly being run as part of an organised criminal enterprise.

“Our operation has stopped nearly half a million pounds worth of the drug reaching the streets, where this illegal trade fuels associated crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We will be continuing to work closely with our partner agencies to target and disrupt this type of organised criminality to keep our communities safe.