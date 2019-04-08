Man arrested for attempted murder after Huddersfield shooting

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after a targeted shooting in Huddersfield.
He remains in police custody.
Firearms officers attended Marina Terrace at 1.30am on Saturday, April 6 where they confirmed that there had been a shooting.
No injuries were reported.
Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and linked to a report of criminal damage earlier in the day to a vehicle in the same location at 11.30pm.
Neighbourhood patrols were increased on Saturday in the area.
