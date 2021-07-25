Man seriously injured in knife attack

.

Officers have made an arrest and are appealing for witnesses to the assault which took place on Fitzwilliam Street in Huddersfield between 1.15am and 1.35am on Sunday July 25.

It resulted in a 42-year-old man receiving head injuries caused by a knife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are serious but not believed to be life threatening.

Police scenes were established on Fitzwilliam Street and Wentworth Street while enquiries were carried out.

A 19-year-old Huddersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of committing Section 18 assault in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

Detective Inspector Toby Facey of Kirklees CID, said: “ We are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries into this assault which, while clearly serious, is believed to have been an isolated incident between persons known to each other.

“A man remains in custody under arrest and we would like to speak to anyone who has not yet come forward who may have seen or has mobile phone or CCTV footage of what occurred.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 1321010374674.