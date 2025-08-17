MP praises police's summer crime crackdown on shoplifting and illegal vape sales

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Dearden, the member for Halifax, accompanied West Yorkshire Police officers around the town centre, as they sought to increase visibility and reassure residents.

Four officers patrolled in high-vis uniforms alongside neighbourhood officers and PCSOs, with three others in plain clothes going into shops and other businesses.

Ms Dearden told The Yorkshire Post: “It’s great for people in the town centre to see that presence and be reassured.

“I feel very encouraged leaving the walkaround. We’ve got a really thriving town centre in Halifax, and with the police being that visible presence hopefully it continues to thrive.”

Ms Dearden pushed for Halifax to become one of the 500 towns to benefit from the Safer Streets Scheme, a programme to fund extra police patrols, more CCTV and improved lighting to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

The Labour MP said petty crime has “come up on pretty much every door knock we’ve done”.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Halifax's MP Kate Dearden in Halifax

“People just want a bit of co-ordinated action, and that visibility as well,” she said. “This Labour Government is putting more patrols on our streets, giving police stronger powers, and creating real deterrents to crime. It’s been one of the top issues for me in my first year.”

West Yorkshire Police previously conducted a nighttime economy summer surge last month which saw 31 unlicensed taxis taken off the streets, as well as illegal vape and alcohol sales uncovered.

Ms Dearden added: “It’s sending out that really clear message that what other people might see as low level crime is not acceptable.

“If you do commit a crime there will be consequences.”

This comes as Supermarket chain Iceland announced it is to offer customers a £1 reward if they spot shoplifters in the act.

The retailer’s boss, Richard Walker, said any shoppers who point out offenders to members of staff will receive a payment to their membership card.

Iceland said the business faces a roughly £20m hit from the cost of shoplifting each year.

Mr Walker, executive chairman of Iceland, told Channel Five news that shoplifting is not a “victimless crime”.

“It also keeps prices from being lowered because it is a cost to the business,” he explained.

“It’s a cost to the hours we pay our colleagues, as well as it being about intimidation and violence.”

He said the £20m cost of theft limits the amount that the company can pay back out to its colleague and restrains its ability to lower prices. “We’d like customers to help us lower our prices even more by pointing out shoplifters,” Mr Walker added.