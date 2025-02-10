A father who stabbed his 14-year-old daughter in the heart while they were “play-fighting” in the kitchen has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after he was convicted of her murder.

Jurors found Simon Vickers, 50, guilty after they heard how he had given three different accounts of what happened in the seconds before he plunged a kitchen knife 11cm into his daughter Scarlett’s chest.

Her mother, Sarah Hall, was the only other person in the kitchen of their Darlington home at the time and she stood by her partner of 27 years, telling Teesside Crown Court that Vickers loved their only child and would never harm her.

But last month a jury took 13 hours and 21 minutes to convict him of murder by a majority of 10-2, rather than the less serious alternative of manslaughter, or to clear him.

The defence said her mother continued to support Vickers.

Nicholas Lumley KC, defending, said: “Each of those left behind by Scarlett have been left serving life sentences of their own from which none of them will ever be free.”

He added: “Sarah Hall (Scarlett’s mother) remains resolute in her belief that the father of her only child did not intend Scarlett any harm and his parents are of the same view.

“None can believe that he will now be known as Scarlett’s murderer.”

Sentencing Vickers, Mr Justice Cotter said: “Scarlett was just 14, a normal, healthy girl with a long life ahead of her when it was cut short by you. She died in the kitchen of her own home within minutes of having been stabbed.

“It went from an ordinary, happy family Friday night to tragedy within seconds due to what must have been your loss of temper. There is no other plausible explanation. You have never given a truthful explanation of what happened.”

Mr Justice Cotter said there was no evidence to suggest they had “anything other than a normal, loving family life”.

The judge said that night Vickers had drunk more than four glasses of wine and had smoked cannabis.

Dealing with how Scarlett came to suffer an 11cm wound through her lung into her heart, the judge told Vickers: “Exactly what happened, only you know.”

Ms Hall did not see a knife sticking in her daughter, the judge said, because Vickers had immediately removed it and put it on the work top. The wound was “not the result of trifling force”, the judge said.

After Vickers was sentenced, the Crown Prosecution Service said exactly what happened may never be known.

Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said: “It is difficult to understand what motivated Simon Vickers to take the life of his daughter, Scarlett.

“In the absence of any plausible explanation on his part, we may never fully understand the circumstances which led to her tragic death. What is abundantly clear is that the account provided by Simon Vickers was wholly inconsistent with the forensic evidence in this case.

Durham Police

“Crucially, the medical expert we instructed to examine Scarlett’s injuries made it clear that they could only have been caused had the knife been firmly gripped as it made contact.”

During the trial, Mark McKone KC, prosecuting, said that Scarlett’s death was not an accident.

Home Office pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton explained that the way the knife went into Scarlett’s chest meant it must have been held in a hand, with force.

In his closing speech Mr McKone said the prosecution accepted that Vickers was “devastated” and loved his daughter.

But the blow could not have been caused by it being accidentally swiped across a work surface and so deeply into her body.

Before the jury was sent out to consider their verdicts, Mr McKone said: “If you accept that Mr Vickers has lied about how Scarlett was killed, this must be because he has something important to cover up.

“This suggests that he does not have a truthful account which he considers to be innocent for you to even consider. In other words, Mr Vickers has not got an innocent explanation for wounding Scarlett when the knife was held in Mr Vickers’ hand.”

Nicholas Lumley KC, defending, said Vickers “will bear moral responsibility for his daughter’s death for the rest of his life” but he denied acting unlawfully.

Vickers had been drinking wine, watching the Euros football tournament on television and had smoked cannabis that day.

Simon Vickers, 50, who stabbed his 14-year-old daughter in the heart while they were play-fighting in the kitchen, has been jailed for life | Durham Police/PA Wire

Ms Hall was making spaghetti bolognese for the family and, when Scarlett came down from her bedroom, they threw grapes at each other for fun.

The mother said she then snipped at her partner with tongs and when he complained that it hurt, their daughter made reference to him being “wimpy”.

Ms Hall said she turned away to serve the meal and then heard Scarlett say “ow” and the mother immediately saw that their only child was pouring with blood.

Ms Hall made a 999 call and told the operator they had been “messing about” and that her partner had thrown something at their daughter “and he didn’t realise”.

Vickers told a paramedic that his daughter had lunged towards him during a bout of play-fighting, the court heard. Scarlett died at the scene.

Giving evidence in his defence, Vickers insisted it had been a “freak accident”.