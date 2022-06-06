Thieves use machinery to steal 40 metres of handcarved stone from Grade II-listed wall in Yorkshire village

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that they removed the dressed stone from the top of the wall that surrounds parkland near the village of Forcett, near Richmond, historically part of the Forcett Hall estate.

The theft, which is being treated as a heritage crime, was reported on June 3 but could have taken place days earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The listed wall was stripped bare

Police are now appealing for information and dashcam footage which could have captured suspicious vehicles or plant machinery.

Sergeant Mark Wood of Richmond police said: “This is a heritage crime and the scale of the theft suggests several people have been involved.

“The sections of this wall were all hand carved and will be very difficult to replace.”

It is not the first time historic stone has been stolen in Richmondshire. Several years ago there was a spate of stone thefts in the area.

Sergeant Wood added: “Please be vigilant and if vehicles are seen or people are acting suspiciously near to sections of wall that are topped with this type of stone please report any details to the police.”