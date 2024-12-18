Drivers were caught eating cereal at the wheel of a lorry, typing on what appears to be a tablet and even swearing at officers during a police crackdown on Yorkshire’s motorways.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways teamed up with police forces across the North as part of Operation Tramline, which involved filming drivers from a HGV cab to get a better view of what they are doing while travelling along the regions motorways.

It was first launched in 2015 and has since caught hundreds of motorists breaking the law in a variety of surprising and unusual ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation was carried out on the A1, M1 and M18 across Yorkshire during November and December.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police found one driver tucking into some cereal at the wheel while an HGV driver stuck his middle finger up when it dawned on him he had been spotted wearing no seatbelt.

Footage captured by South Yorkshire Police showed one driver typing away on a tablet or laptop computer while driving an HGV, and the driver of a Ford Focus was then seen to use both hands to text on their mobile phone.

Scores of people were caught not wearing their seatbelts - with one driver even spotted quickly putting his seatbelt on when realising he had been caught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police also caught 21 drivers misusing the hard shoulder.

Drivers eating at the wheel, swearing at police and typing two-handed at the wheel of an HGV were filmed by officers as part of a collaborative effort to deter and expose dangerous habits on our roads.

As part of Operation Tramline, National Highways provided five police forces with HGV cabs to patrol various sections of network including the A1, M1 and M18 during November and December.

More than 190 offences were recorded by five forces in North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Northumbria and Durham. Each force used the HGV cabs between November 4 and December 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These included 60 drivers not wearing seatbelts and a further 64 using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Nicola Clayton, National Highways' Regional Safety Programme Manager for Yorkshire and the North East said: “Safety is our highest priority at National Highways. The HGV cabs are an important part of our commitment to tackling dangerous driving and those who take unnecessary risks with their own safety and that of the majority of drivers who respect the rules of the road.

A driver swearing at police after realising he had been caught not wearing his seatbelt | National Highways

“The number of people found not wearing their seatbelt or using their mobile phone and other devices while driving is quite alarming. By lending these cabs to the police forces to patrol the motorways and A roads in our region, we aim to help make all of our roads safer by raising awareness and encouraging motorists to consider their driving behaviour.”

Inspector Clive Turner from North Yorkshire Police said: “Reducing the number of people who are killed and seriously injured on the 6,000 miles of roads that we police remains a key priority for the force. Holding a driving licence is a privilege and not a right, however a small minority of people take it for granted, and it is always disappointing to find so many drivers who are prepared to put their life and others lives at risk for the sake of not wearing a seat belt or checking their mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad