WATCH: Moment police arrested man who launched missiles during rooftop standoff

This is the moment a man who threatened a police constable with a knife before launching missiles at officers during a dangerous rooftop standoff was apprehended.

Jamie Stones, 35, became aggressive towards officers when they attended his home on Burgoyne Road, Sheffield, during an arrest attempt as he tried to barricade the door to prevent them from entering.

He then lunged at a South Yorkshire Police officer with a knife before climbing onto the roof of the property and hurling tiles at officers on the street below.

"It must have been terrifying for the community and residents and we are pleased Stones has been given an immediate custodial sentence in excess of two years." PC Caitlin Selwood

His behaviour caused damage to three vehicles and a police van before Stones was detained and taken to hospital after falling from the roof.

While he was in hospital receiving treatment, Stones attacked multiple members of staff.

Stones, of Burgoyne Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to affray, threatening a person with an offensive weapon, sending a communication or article of an indecent or offensive nature and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was jailed for a total of 110 weeks during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday September 12.

PC Caitlin Selwood, the officer in charge of the case, said: "Stones' violence was completely unacceptable and caused damage to innocent neighbours' vehicles as well as one of our own police vans.

"He then went on to assault the medical professionals tending to his injuries and intentionally threatened one of our officers with a knife leaving him in fear of suffering serious physical harm.

"After Stones scaled the building, our officers had to put themselves in the firing line as he hurled missiles from the roof and he should feel fortunate that no one was injured during that incident on 6 March 2024.