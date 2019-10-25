West Yorkshire Police officer alleged to have put prisoner in van to assault him

A West Yorkshire Police officer is alleged to have put a prisoner in a van so he could assault him.

PC Robert Dovey will attend a misconduct hearing at the force's headquarters in Wakefield, for allegedly breaching the Standards of Professional Standards in relation to Use of Force, Authority Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct.

A statement on the West Yorkshire Police website said: "It is alleged that the officer used force that was not deemed reasonable, necessary or proportionate on a member of the public who had been detained by other officers.

"It is also alleged that the officer moved the member of the public into another van to give the officer the opportunity to assault him further during the transfer and during the journey."

If misconduct is proven, PC Dovey could be sacked from his job.

The hearing is scheduled to take place over three days and will start at 10am on Monday.