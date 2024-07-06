A woman who lives in Leeds has admitted she feels nervous in her own house after her campervan was stolen from her front garden and is now urging owners of Ford Transits and Mercedes Benz to do ‘everything you can’ to protect them.

Lou Crane, a senior account manager at a PR agency, said she felt ‘violated’ after her campervan was stolen outside of her house in Bramley, Leeds.

At 12.30am on Wednesday (June 26), two thieves drove away with the van but she hadn’t noticed until later that morning when she woke up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s frustrating to be honest because we had our window open,” Ms Crane said.

The campervan in Bramley before it was stolen. (Pic credit: Lou Crane)

“[The van] was sitting right outside our house and we’ve only got a small front garden and it’s a noisy van.

“We would have heard it if it wasn’t for the fact that it was so hot we had a fan on in the room that provided white noise so we didn’t hear anyone take it.

“I just feel violated. The van was never broken into, it was taken away and there was no damage at all to the locks, the windows, the side door, the back door any of it, so it feels like they’ve got a copy of the electronic key unless they’ve got a really smart computer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now I’m really nervous that they’ve had access to my home keys as well, so we’re going to change the locks.”

Inside of campervan before it was damaged and stolen. (Pic credit: Lou Crane)

When she and her partner woke up on Wednesday morning and found the campervan was missing they rang the police and Ms Crane posted pictures of the van all over Facebook.

A ‘good samaritan’ who had spotted the campervan in Farnley alerted her and sent her the address where she had seen it in a private message on Facebook.

Ms Crane and her partner went on a car chase after the thieves who drove away with the van, while she called the police. They sped around the Farnley estate and ended up on the Pudsey ring road before the campervan headed towards the Shell garage on the way to Headingley Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By this time, there was only one man left in the van. He got out of the car and ran away and police who had arrived chased after him.

Inside of the campervan after it was damaged. (Pic credit: Lou Crane)

The van was taken by police for forensics and has now been returned to Ms Crane.

“They have ripped out the solar panel kit, which will cost a small fortune, smashed up the bed, ripped off the cupboard doors and curtains, and tried to pull out as many of the electrics as they could find,” she said.

“I also found that all of my belongings that were left in the van were dumped at Farnley Hall Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seating area in campervan before it was damaged. (Pic credit: Lou Crane)

“Apparently the park cleaning team threw it all away, including all my personal belongings.

“A specialised hybrid bike and polaroid camera with a bunch of personal photos is still missing.

“If anyone picked up any of my things on Wednesday morning before the cleaning team got to it, please get in touch.

“The photos are the one thing I would really love to get back, as there are no digital copies and are of course irreplaceable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Crane is now keen to raise awareness of the high rise in theft of Ford Transits and Mercedes Benz in Leeds and has urged owners to stay vigilant and protect their vehicles.

“I just want to stop this from happening to other people,” she said.

The seating area in campervan after it was damaged. (Pic credit: Lou Crane)

“I’ve spoken to so many people in the community now where work vans have been broken into and campervans have been stolen.

“If you’ve got either of those vehicles just do everything you can to protect them. Get a pedal lock on, get a steering lock on, put deadlocks on your doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In my little area alone there were two other vans that were stolen on the same weekend, there were two cars in the Bramley area that were stolen on the same night as my van.”

Ms Crane had only moved into her house six months ago and despite feeling shaken from her experience, she said the flood of support from her community and beyond has restored her faith in the area.

“Although it’s still really raw and we’re still upset about it, the knowledge that the community came out in droves the way it did to help us and now I have the physical vehicle back, no matter what state it’s in, feels like a massive win,” she said.

“I’ve been really nervous in my own house, I just feel violated and I’m getting nervous about the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the fact that I know there are so many lovely people in the area willing to help, share their footage and help police catch them does help regain my faith in the area. Which is nice.”

This van was more than just a van for Ms Crane as she and her partner spent a year living in the van while they travelled Europe.

“There are a lot of memories and adventures attached with the van, so when it was taken away I was absolutely devastated,” she said.

“Not only were the things inside it so sentimental and precious to me, the idea of the van being taken away from us like that is just horrific.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We travelled through 26 countries in total; we started in England and we drove it as far as Armenia.

“We actually picked up a dog in Turkey in our campervan. She started following us on a hike in Turkey and we scooped her up and she has been on adventures with us.”

Ms Crane has a message to all other van owners.

“The main call of action for me is to put trackers, alarms and heavy-duty locks on your vehicles, and to make sure it is insured for contents, as currently we aren't covered for any of the damage,” she said.

“Also, Ford Transits are apparently very easy to break into, so owners of similar vehicles should be aware of this.”