80-year-old fighting for life after being hit by Jeep in South Yorkshire as police launch appeal
On the evening of Wednesday October 16, officers responded to reports of a crash on Barbers Avenue, at the junction of Netherfield Lane in Rawmarsh, Rotherham.
It is understood that an 80-year-old man was crossing the road from the direction of the park on Netherfield Lane when a black Jeep Grand Cherokee hit him.
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Jeep remained on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses, dashcam and information following the crash.
In a statement, the force said: “Did you witness the collision? Or have footage that can assist officers with their investigation?
“Please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 871 of 16 October 2024.
“Footage can be uploaded directly here-Dashcam and information sought after elderly pedestrian involved in collision | SouthYorks Investigate | Community Portal (digital-policing.co.uk)”
