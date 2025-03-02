The National Highways has announced a major road closure of the A616 in South Yorkshire due to a vehicle crash involving at least three cars.

The A616 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between M1 J35A (Hood Hill) and A61 (Tankersley) due to a crash involving at least three cars.

The emergency services including South Yorkshire Police are in attendance and there is no approved diversion within that location. Road users are advised by National Highways to consider using the M1 and A61.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

A616 road. (Pic credit: Google Maps)

“Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed.