Otley Road incident: Three people suffer injuries following ‘serious’ incident in Headingley involving weapons as Yorkshire police appeal for information
Police were called to Otley Road, Leeds at 2.47pm on April 26, 2025, to reports of an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons.
Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are not being treated as ‘life threatening’ at this time.
A male suspect was located and detained.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.
“A number of police scenes remain in place and ensuring public safety remains our priority.”