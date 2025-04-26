The West Yorkshire Police were called to Otley Road in Headingley to reports of an ongoing ‘serious’ incident that resulted in three people with injuries.

Police were called to Otley Road, Leeds at 2.47pm on April 26, 2025, to reports of an ongoing serious incident involving a man seen with weapons.

Officers attended and located three people who had suffered injuries which are not being treated as ‘life threatening’ at this time.

A male suspect was located and detained.

Stock shot of police. (Pic credit: John Devlin)

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are in their initial stages to determine the wider circumstances of what has taken place and further updates will follow.