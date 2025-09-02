There are many rare and elusive wildlife species along the Yorkshire coast - here’s how to spot them.

Between the months of March and August, around half a million seabirds flock to Bempton Cliffs on the vast Yorkshire coast.

The large chalk cliffs at Bempton are the home to puffins, gannets, kittiwakes and guillemots between April and July.

Puffins are colourful in appearance and they are on the Red List of Birds of Conservation Concern Red, at risk of global extinction, according to the RSPB, a charity for the conservation of birds and nature.

Puffins at Bempton Cliffs as the sun sets. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

Communications officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Amy Cooper, shares the ways the public can spot these birds.

“Puffins can be found along the Flamborough Cliffs coastline from Maytime to early August – they form part of the largest mainland seabird colony in the UK, and can be spotted from the clifftop path on the cliffs using binoculars,” Ms Cooper said.

“Although the colony at Flamborough Head is holding steady, puffins are very vulnerable to the effects of rising sea temperatures because of the impact it has on sand eel populations, their main foodsource.

“If people are keen on spotting puffins, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust run a Puffin Festival every June which offers guided walks and spotting tips.”

Coast Path between Bempton Cliffs and Thornwick Bay taken during the golden hour sunset. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

Visitor experience manager at Bempton Cliffs, Poppy Rummery, added: “Puffins are a fabulous sight at Bempton Cliffs in the summer months.

Puffins arrive from April onwards and nest in burrows on the cliffs. They lay one egg and dedicate their time to incubating it and raising their precious ‘puffling’.

“They are true seabirds and once the chick is old and strong enough, they’ll head back out to sea from July onwards.

“They’ll spend autumn and winter at sea, only to return to our shores again the following spring.”

Bempton Cliffs. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

There is plenty more rare wildlife to spot at Bempton.

“Bempton Cliffs is magical all year round, in autumn it becomes a gateway to another great wildlife spectacle,” Ms Rummery said.

“As migrating birds arrive across the Flamborough headland, Bempton Cliffs transforms into the perfect place to witness the reserve as a ‘service station’ for feathered travelers.

“Short-eared Owls are an ethereal sight on many mornings and evenings. A glimpse of these majestic birds is a real treat, their piercing yellow eyes on the lookout for small voles and mice in the meadows.

“Barn Owls are another owl frequently seen on the cliffs in the coming seasons, silently hawking for prey.

“Autumn is full of surprises, you never quite know what will turn up as autumn bird migrations truly take hold.