Met Office makes major statement on Yorkshire drought continuing into 2026

The National Drought Group - formed of the Met Office, government officials, regulators, water companies and trade bodies - said it had concerns about the nation’s water resources due to the record-breaking dry spell earlier in the year.

Yorkshire is one of several parts of England that is still in drought.

This was declared in June by the Environment Agency after the driest and hottest spring on record.

In July, Yorkshire Water put in place a hosepipe ban, which is still in place as we head into the winter months.

The latest figures show that reservoir levels in the region have increased to 57 per cent, from a low of 42 per cent in the summer.

This is still well below the average of 74 per cent for this time of year.

Lindley Wood Reservoir in Yorkshire in June this year after the driest spring in 132 years prompted the region to declare a drought (Picture: Christopher Furlong) | Getty Images

Dave Kaye, director of water services at Yorkshire Water, said: “Our reservoirs, groundwater sources, and rivers, are in recovery following the extremely dry weather we experienced in the spring and summer.

“However, stocks are still much lower than they should be for this time of year, and we need significant increases over the autumn and winter so that we are in a strong position heading into spring 2026.

“This means making use of the drought permits and orders we have been issued around the region to make use of more river and groundwater, helping us to hold water in the reservoir and allowing them to top up via the rainfall we’ve seen so far in autumn.”

However, Helen Wakeham, the NDG chair, said she expected companies like Yorkshire Water to keep up hosepipe bans over the winter, with the drought set to continue.

“The recent rain is very welcome, but it needs to be sustained over the next six months to ensure we are ready for next year.

“We need a lot more rain this winter to fill up our rivers, reservoirs, and groundwater. Even if it is wet outside, I urge people to use water as efficiently as possible to protect the environment and public water supplies.

“The changing climate means we must prepare for more droughts. Securing our water resources needs to be a national priority.

“We expect water companies to continue their water-saving messaging, even through the winter, as well as carry on reducing leaks.”

Met Office chief meteorologist, Dr Will Lang, said: “While recent rainfall has helped, regional variations remain, and drought conditions continue to affect several areas.

"Looking ahead, there is an increased risk of dry spells through late autumn and early winter and regional differences in rainfall continue to be likely.

“Without sustained and widespread precipitation, a consistent recovery from drought remains uncertain.”

Water Minister Emma Hardy added: “It’s been encouraging to see the scorched summer lawns returning to green in recent weeks.

“But we know the prolonged lack of rainfall continues to pose risks to public water supplies, farming, and the environment.