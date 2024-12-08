Otley bridge: Battle steps up with Red Rebels' display to save ancient oak tree

Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Dec 2024, 16:20 BST
A battle to save a threatened oak tree has brought dramatic theatre scenes to a West Yorkshire market town after campaigners tied a yellow ribbon around its ancient frame.

The 180-year-old tree, known as the Tittybottle Oak in Otley, was set to be felled just days ago to make way for nearby bridge repairs. But campaigners, forming a human shield, have been granted a stay of execution until Tuesday and, with striking displays and street theatre, they now demand a rethink.

There are alternative options that must be explored, they argue, saving millions which could be ploughed into community ventures instead.

Dr Nicola James, a molecular biologist who is among locals leading the campaign, said demonstrations showed the strength of support to save the tree.

Credit: Steve Davey. Caption: Red Rebel activists join campaigners fighting to protect a 180-year-old oak tree at Otley's Tittybottle Park. The tree is set to be felled to make way for bridge repairs, and for a temporary footbridge to be installed.placeholder image
"There is an alternative solution to this, we just need to think a bit harder," she said. "We can't just accept the casual loss of the tree. We are taking a stand."

Leeds City Council announced in August that the oak was to be felled to clear a working space for bridge repairs and piling, with a crane needed to lift sections into place.

The ancient bridge, crafted from stone and aged almost 800 years old, links two halves of the historic town over the fast-flowing River Wharfe. But a walkway for pedestrians was added in the 1950s and it is this which has fallen into disrepair; unless urgent action is taken, authorities warn, it will be forced to close.

