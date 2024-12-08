Otley bridge: Battle steps up with Red Rebels' display to save ancient oak tree
The 180-year-old tree, known as the Tittybottle Oak in Otley, was set to be felled just days ago to make way for nearby bridge repairs. But campaigners, forming a human shield, have been granted a stay of execution until Tuesday and, with striking displays and street theatre, they now demand a rethink.
There are alternative options that must be explored, they argue, saving millions which could be ploughed into community ventures instead.
Dr Nicola James, a molecular biologist who is among locals leading the campaign, said demonstrations showed the strength of support to save the tree.
"There is an alternative solution to this, we just need to think a bit harder," she said. "We can't just accept the casual loss of the tree. We are taking a stand."
Leeds City Council announced in August that the oak was to be felled to clear a working space for bridge repairs and piling, with a crane needed to lift sections into place.
The ancient bridge, crafted from stone and aged almost 800 years old, links two halves of the historic town over the fast-flowing River Wharfe. But a walkway for pedestrians was added in the 1950s and it is this which has fallen into disrepair; unless urgent action is taken, authorities warn, it will be forced to close.