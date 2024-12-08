Otley bridge: Battle steps up with Red Rebels' display to save ancient oak tree

A battle to save a threatened oak tree has brought dramatic theatre scenes to a West Yorkshire market town after campaigners tied a yellow ribbon around its ancient frame.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 180-year-old tree, known as the Tittybottle Oak in Otley, was set to be felled just days ago to make way for nearby bridge repairs. But campaigners, forming a human shield, have been granted a stay of execution until Tuesday and, with striking displays and street theatre, they now demand a rethink.

There are alternative options that must be explored, they argue, saving millions which could be ploughed into community ventures instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Nicola James, a molecular biologist who is among locals leading the campaign, said demonstrations showed the strength of support to save the tree.

Credit: Steve Davey. Caption: Red Rebel activists join campaigners fighting to protect a 180-year-old oak tree at Otley's Tittybottle Park. The tree is set to be felled to make way for bridge repairs, and for a temporary footbridge to be installed.

"There is an alternative solution to this, we just need to think a bit harder," she said. "We can't just accept the casual loss of the tree. We are taking a stand."

Leeds City Council announced in August that the oak was to be felled to clear a working space for bridge repairs and piling, with a crane needed to lift sections into place.

The ancient bridge, crafted from stone and aged almost 800 years old, links two halves of the historic town over the fast-flowing River Wharfe. But a walkway for pedestrians was added in the 1950s and it is this which has fallen into disrepair; unless urgent action is taken, authorities warn, it will be forced to close.