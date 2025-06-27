A video shows smoke pouring from an ablaze cargo ship in Yorkshire, as road closures are in place and people are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Dramatic footage shows thick smoke billowing from a cargo ship in Yorkshire.

HGV driver Charlie Stembridge filmed the blaze in the Albert Dock in Hull.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our firefighters are currently tackling a fire on a bulk cargo vessel at Albert Dock (Northside), Hull.

“Residents and businesses nearby: please keep windows and doors closed.

“Smoke from the ongoing incident is drifting into Hull city centre. Please keep windows and doors closed, and be mindful if you are out and about in the city centre.”

Hull City Council said: “Commercial Road has been closed due to the cargo ship fire at Albert Dock.

“Kingston Retail Park will also be closing due to the smoke.

“Humberside Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance.

“Please avoid the area, and keep windows and doors closed.