Is my Debenhams gift card still valid? Your rights explained

High street clothing chain Debenhams entered administration on Tuesday (10 Apr), with the company continuing to trade normally for now.

Here are your rights if you have recently purchased or been given any products from Debenhams.

How does the administration affect gift cards?

Debenhams has said it will continue to honour all gift cards despite entering administration.

This means if customers have any left over from a birthday or after Christmas, they should still be able to still use them in store.

However, there is no protection with gift cards if the administrators decide to stop accepting them.

This means you won’t get your money back, so spend them soon or risk losing out.

What about returns and orders?

According to MoneySavingExpert, Debenhams have said all outstanding orders and any refunds or returns will be honoured.

However, as with gift cards it is better to be speedy than sorry, as there is no guarantee that this policy will remain the same should the new owners cut costs.

MoneySavingExpert also recommends purchasing any large orders worth more than £100 with a credit card or debit card.

This is because if the store does stop honouring orders or goes completely bust, you will have protection.

Do not buy large items with cash or cheque, however, as if the company goes out of business, you will not have any protection at all.