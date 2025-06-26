It’s been described “as the greatest story never told”.

The life of George Calvert from Kiplin Hall, between Richmond and Northallerton – who founded Maryland, USA – is “virtually unknown in the UK full stop,” says Kiplin Hall trust director James Etherington.

However it’s a story that’s about to get much better known, at least in Maryland.

A one million dollar, 82-minute documentary by Emmy Award winning director W. Drew Perkin featuring 60 extras from North Yorkshire will be shown on the Public Broadcasting Network service in October.

World premiere of the documentary film ‘Liberty of Conscience’ .The production explores the life of George Calvert from nearby Kiplin Hall, founder of Maryland, USA. F Local actor, Lucas Williams sees his face on the big screen playing the role of a young George Calvert at the film premiere.

The film, shot at Kiplin Hall – which celebrates its 400th anniversary this year - and other locations including Castle Howard, over four days last year - had its premiere at the Georgian Theatre Royal in Richmond on Friday.

Many of the extras were local people from the thriving drama association community.

Lucas Williams, a budding actor from Richmond, who played the role of the young George Calvert, turned 13 and walked the red carpet on the same day.

"The colony was the first founded without a specific religion,” said James – who says he made “about 30 seconds of screen time” on the film, following the final cut.

Actor Charlie Grumbley playing the role of Goerge Calvert in Jacobean costume

“The film’s title is ‘Liberty of Conscience’ which is something the Calvert family believed in strongly.

"The Calvert belief was that religion was a private matter and everybody who was Christian should be free to worship as they thought fit.” Calvert “a local lad made good” built Kiplin Hall and set about plans for a colony in North America during retirement.

After he died in April 1632, the charter for a "Maryland Colony" – named in honor of Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I – was granted to his son, Cecil.

Led by Cecil's younger brother, the settlers set sail from the Isle of Wight, in November 1633 aboard two small ships, the Ark and the Dove. Their landing on March 25, 1634 at St. Clement's Island is commemorated by the state each year on Maryland Day.

Group photo Director W. Drew Perkins and three local actors who played George Calvert at various ages in the film pictured on stage at The Georgian Theatre Royal, Richmond. Lucas Williams, Kobe Ryde, Charlie Grumbley, W. Drew Perkins.

"We are hoping it will get picked up by TV stations in the UK, but that’s out of our hands. They are hoping the BBC or Channel 5 picks it up,” said James. “Once it’s had its airings, if it doesn’t make UK TV we’ll find a way to make it more accessible over here.

"We’ve been working with Maryland for some time. It’s the 400th anniversary of the first colony in 2034 and the 400th anniversary of the house. There’s a huge revival of interest in its history. For us we are hoping it is the first step in a 10-year programme building knowledge here and in Maryland.”