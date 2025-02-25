The fascinating history of Leeds’ Dortmund Square including the early unveiling of the Dortmund Drayman
Over the years, Dortmund Square in Leeds has been a place for protest, party and promotion.
The square, which used to be called the Plaza, is home to the Dortmund Drayman, an 8-foot bronze sculpture donated by Dortmund.
The statue was placed in Dortmund Square in 1980 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the city twinning with Dortmund.
Its inscription reads, “In appreciation of the successful twin relationship characterised by goodwill and cooperation, and to symbolise the flourishing progress, the citizens of Dortmund have great pleasure in presenting the City of Leeds with this sculpture.”
The sculpture had been kept under wraps, but the then Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eric Atkinson, could not wait and he persuaded the sculptor, Arthur Schulze-Engels, to unveil it before the ceremony.
To show his appreciation, Councillor Atkinson took with him some Leeds brewed beer to toast the sculptor and his work.
The history of Dortmund Square has been largely forgotten about, but it's very much a meeting point for friends, romantics and even our feathered friends.
