When the Dortmund Drayman was unveiled, the then Lord Mayor of Leeds offered passers-by a drink from the mayoral beer jug.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, Dortmund Square in Leeds has been a place for protest, party and promotion.

The square, which used to be called the Plaza, is home to the Dortmund Drayman, an 8-foot bronze sculpture donated by Dortmund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statue was placed in Dortmund Square in 1980 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the city twinning with Dortmund.

March 2004 and opera singer Suzannah Clarke used Dortmund Square as a backdrop to promote her up coming performance at Harewood House. | YPN

Its inscription reads, “In appreciation of the successful twin relationship characterised by goodwill and cooperation, and to symbolise the flourishing progress, the citizens of Dortmund have great pleasure in presenting the City of Leeds with this sculpture.”

The sculpture had been kept under wraps, but the then Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eric Atkinson, could not wait and he persuaded the sculptor, Arthur Schulze-Engels, to unveil it before the ceremony.

To show his appreciation, Councillor Atkinson took with him some Leeds brewed beer to toast the sculptor and his work.