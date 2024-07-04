The West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man fell from the motorway bridge on the M62 and is left with ‘life threatening’ injuries.

At 9.35am today (July 4), West Yorkshire Police received a concern for safety report relating to a male on a bridge over the M62 motorway between junctions 29 and 30.

A further call was then received to inform them that the male had fallen onto the carriageway.

The ambulance service was contacted and armed officers were deployed to assist at the scene in a medical capacity.

The male was rushed to the hospital for further treatment and his injuries are described as ‘life threatening’.

Enquiries have been ongoing at the scene. Anyone who saw what happened or has information is urged to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 0405 of July 4.