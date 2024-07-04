M62 incident: Yorkshire police appeal for witnesses after man falls from motorway bridge and has ‘life threatening injuries’
At 9.35am today (July 4), West Yorkshire Police received a concern for safety report relating to a male on a bridge over the M62 motorway between junctions 29 and 30.
A further call was then received to inform them that the male had fallen onto the carriageway.
The ambulance service was contacted and armed officers were deployed to assist at the scene in a medical capacity.
The male was rushed to the hospital for further treatment and his injuries are described as ‘life threatening’.
Enquiries have been ongoing at the scene. Anyone who saw what happened or has information is urged to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 0405 of July 4.
Information can also be submitted online on the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat page.
