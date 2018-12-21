Man, 34, found dead in 'unexplained' circumstances in house in Leeds

A young man has been found dead at a house in Halton Moor.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
The 19 men charged over Leeds party drugs ring
West Yorkshire Police said:-
"At 1.20pm yesterday (20/12) police were called to a house in Carden Avenue, Halton Moor, where a 34-year-old man had been found dead.
"His death is currently being treated as unexplained. A scene is in place at the address and a post-mortem examination is due to take place later today."
Armed gang target McColl's store in Seacroft
Woman attacked with meat cleaver outside pharmacy in Hyde Park