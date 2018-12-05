Michael Vaughan and Ryan Giggs hope Harrogate clinic will bowl out hair loss

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has teamed up with manager of the Welsh national football team Ryan Giggs to launch a new hair transplant clinic.

He will open his second MHR Clinic in partnership with Mr Giggs and hair restoration expert Craig Henton, after Leeds City Council granted the trio permission to convert buildings on Harewood Estate into a hair restoration clinic.

Cricketers: Michael Vaughan and Michael Lumb.

Renovation of a 950 sq ft unit inside Harewood Yard began last week after the company signed a five-year lease with the estate. The new clinic’s opening is pencilled in for mid-February next year.

Mr Vaughan, who also played for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said the trio were excited about expanding the MHR Clinic brand.

He said: “The business has grown year-on-year since it opened in 2016 and it currently occupies a strong market position. This clinic seeks to build on that, so we can gain a greater market share in a rapidly growing industry.”

The cricketer himself underwent a follicular unit extraction (FUE) hair transplant when he opted for surgery in 2009.

He teamed up with the former Manchester United winger and Mr Henton after experiencing positive results from his own transplant and realising that demand for the procedure was growing rapidly.

Mr Vaughan, who has several other business interests, said: “MHR Clinic is already one of the leading hair restoration clinics in the country, if not the leading hair clinic.

“It has become the choice of high profile personalities seeking hair transplants and treatments.”

Earlier this year, the clinic carried out a procedure for football referee Mark Clattenburg. MHR also did work on former English cricketer Michael Lumb’s hair as well.

The business looked at several locations, including premises at Haggs Farm and Spa Bottom Farm in Spofforth, before opting for Harewood.

Mr Vaughan said: “We are delighted to be bringing MHR Clinic to Yorkshire. Yorkshire is close to my heart for obvious reasons and it is also Craig’s home.

“The plan was always to open our second MHR Clinic in Yorkshire as soon as possible.

“Yorkshire, and especially the Harrogate area, was an obvious fit for the brand because MHR Clinic delivers quality and the region’s people understand value and quality.

“We’re looking forward to helping men and women in Yorkshire tackle their hair loss and experience the benefits of the treatments that have worked so well for each of the partners.”

The clinic will offer bespoke programmes for hair loss that combine hair restoration medicines with FUE or follicular unit transplantation (FUT) transplant procedures, low level laser therapy and herbal remedies.

It will house consultation rooms and transplants will be undertaken by hair transplant surgeon Ioannis Marmagiolis at a clinic in Dublin.

CEO Craig Henton, who is from Holmfirth, said: “Confidentiality is essential for our clients, as a degree of taboo still exists around hair restoration treatments and the high level procedures and treatments we offer are central to MHR’s success.

“We needed a location that would reflect both aspects of the company and the private grounds of Harewood, and particularly Harewood Yard, fit the profile perfectly.”

Ben Lascelles, estate director of Harewood Estate, said: “Harewood Estate is glad to welcome MHR Clinic to Harewood Yard, which is already home to a number of successful businesses.”

Running in with cricket shoe firm

The former Ashes winning England captain also became a shareholder in Leeds-based cricket shoe brand Payntr earlier this year.

As a shareholder in the business Mr Vaughan said he would be “hands on”.

Mr Vaughan said: “I’m hands-on with quite a few businesses. They’re all different but fundamentally they’re all the same. It’s all about hard work and knowing when to take risk, knowing when to accept that you’ve made mistakes, knowing when you’re going in the right direction and getting good people involved.”

The Payntr brand was set up by David Paynter, who himself was a former cricketer.