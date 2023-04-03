All Sections
Affordable housing shortage is ripping families apart and driving talent to overcrowded cities

Giving up your time in order to try to do public good is genuinely admirable of anyone, whether that be for a charity, community organisation, local club, sports team or such.

By YP Comment
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Perhaps right now, with the political landscape scorched by toxic rhetoric, behaviour and sentiment, the most admirable step for anyone is to volunteer one’s time to try to make a difference through local politics.

But that is precisely what Sam Green did as Harrogate Council’s youngest member, and the Conservative representative for Wathvale, before changes to the local authorities in North Yorkshire forced his retreat.

At 27 years old, in the grand scheme of things on the local politics scene, Mr Green will have - during his time as a councillor - been looked upon as a mere pup, but that didn’t detract from his bite when it comes to difficult issues.

Are you a young person struggling to get on the housing ladder, forced to move elsewhere? Get in touch: [email protected] - photo: Getty

For his parting contribution could be credibly summarised as the single most important policy challenge impacting on families and in particular young people in North Yorkshire: the lack of affordable places to live.

Writing to the executive member for housing, Coun Simon Myers, Mr Green implored urgent action when it comes to delivering on good quality, affordable housing for young people in particular who can demonstrate real ties and affinity to the area.

He cites the ‘brain drain’ problem, where talented people up-sticks and leave an area, often heading to already overcrowded cities, in search of work, but equally detrimental to people’s lives is the separation from your support network; friends and family divided.

Let us hope Mr Green and more young people like him continue to represent young people on key issues that matter to them.

