Laws there to protect people from dying prematurely; laws the vast majority rightly kept to; laws they both led Parliament to believe they had also followed.

In a damning moment for the Government, No 10 yesterday confirmed that the Metropolitan Police had told the country’s top two so-called statesmen they would be given fixed penalty notices. They partied, whilst their electorate perished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said they both should resign, while the Liberal Democrats’ Sir Ed Davey called for Parliament to be recalled from its Easter recess to hold a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (centre), during a visit to the Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in east London

By convention, ministers found to have misled Parliament are expected to resign or face the sack, but convention has been proven to mean very little to Mr Johnson.

For the record, though, let us be clear about what they said in the House of Commons. When asked whether he had attended either of two Christmas parties roughly a year before, Mr Sunak on December 7 2021 said: “No, I did not attend any parties.”

Mr Johnson, despite in January apologising for attending a party in Downing Street during the first Covid lockdown, had on December 1, 2021 told the Commons that “all guidance was followed completely in No 10”.

The UK’s coronavirus death toll now stands at more than 170,000 people who have died within 28 days of a positive test.

Mr Johnson – the first serving Prime Minister ever to have broken the law – and Mr Sunak have brought their once great offices of State into disrepute, whilst taking the nation for fools.