Betty Boothroyd: The Yorkshire Post calls for permanent Dewsbury memorial to political trailblazer

It is a signal of how adroitly she handled the politically-neutral role of Speaker that tributes have been pouring in for the former Labour MP from across the political divide this week following the announcement of her death.
This is exemplified by today’s joint essay from Labour politicians Paula Sheriff and Ann Taylor and Conservative Sayeeda Warsi – all of whom explain how she had inspired them as well as how she put Dewsbury on the map.
The daughter of millworkers who failed her 11-plus and worked as a typist before moving into politics, she became known as ‘Yorkshire Betty’ and returned to Dewsbury on numerous occasions, including to open a health centre named in her honour in the 1990s.
Local leaders should now start giving thought to the most appropriate new way Ms Boothroyd can be remembered in the town so there is a fresh symbol of her achievements and legacy for future generations to take inspiration from.
The Yorkshire Post is committed to remembering Betty permanently in her hometown in whatever shape or form is deemed best and stands ready to lead the campaign for such a tribute.
We often refer to our own times as ill-tempered and politically divisive, but in honesty those are not entirely recent developments. Part of Ms Boothroyd’s skill as Speaker was negotiating often robust Parliamentary debates in a firm but fair manner – and leaving MPs in no doubt about who was in charge. She leaves behind a tremendous political legacy – now it is time to come up with an appropriate way of marking it in Dewsbury and Yorkshire.