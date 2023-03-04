Betty Boothroyd: The Yorkshire Post calls for permanent Dewsbury memorial to political trailblazer

As the country’s first female Speaker, Betty Boothroyd was a true political trailblazer, but she also never forgot her roots in her hometown of Dewsbury.

It is a signal of how adroitly she handled the politically-neutral role of Speaker that tributes have been pouring in for the former Labour MP from across the political divide this week following the announcement of her death.

This is exemplified by today’s joint essay from Labour politicians Paula Sheriff and Ann Taylor and Conservative Sayeeda Warsi – all of whom explain how she had inspired them as well as how she put Dewsbury on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The daughter of millworkers who failed her 11-plus and worked as a typist before moving into politics, she became known as ‘Yorkshire Betty’ and returned to Dewsbury on numerous occasions, including to open a health centre named in her honour in the 1990s.

Baronness Betty Boothroyd became the first woman to be elected Speaker of the House of Commons in 1992.

Local leaders should now start giving thought to the most appropriate new way Ms Boothroyd can be remembered in the town so there is a fresh symbol of her achievements and legacy for future generations to take inspiration from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Post is committed to remembering Betty permanently in her hometown in whatever shape or form is deemed best and stands ready to lead the campaign for such a tribute.