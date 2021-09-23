Betty Boothroyd’s new order over auction items – The Yorkshire Post says

A jacket and shoes worn by Baroness Betty Boothroyd when she was Madam Speaker could sell for more than £2,000 at auction.

Born in the midst of the Great Depression, she still epitomises the ‘make do and mend’ prudence of the wartime generation who came to appreciate the good things in life because they couldn’t be taken for granted.

As such, it is entirely typical of Baroness Boothroyd that she’s selling the famous black jacket and shoes she wore in the Commons as Speaker so she can buy a new garage door after choosing to downsize.

And these are historical items – there was no template, or dress code, when one of Yorkshire’s greatest ever public servants became Speaker in 1992 and chose to carry out the role in her own unique way without being held hostage to tradition, or what the ‘men in suits’ in Parliament expected of her. Long may she lead by example – and deed – with her new order.

