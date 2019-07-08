Thanks Jack...Gentleman Jack drama brings tourism boom – The Yorkshire Post says

MILLIONS of viewers who watched last night’s finale of Gentleman Jack bade farewell to a favourite television drama, but happily increasing numbers are saying hello to the Yorkshire stately home where it was filmed.

The series about Anne Lister, of Shibden Hall, Halifax, has produced a surge of new visitors. Numbers at the hall have trebled, including those from overseas, entranced by the story of the woman portrayed so thrillingly by Suranne Jones.

Shibden Hall near Halifax has been the focal point of the Gentleman Jack series.

Come the television awards season, Ms Jones might well be a winner, but Shibden is surely one already. And there is every chance those visiting Halifax will explore more widely in Yorkshire to find other locations used in the series.

This is splendid news for tourism in our region in general and for Shibden inparticular.

A plaque celebrates Anne Lister, the inspiration behind the Gentleman Jack series.

A second series of Gentleman Jack is now in the works, and that should provide a further boost to visitor numbers.