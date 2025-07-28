The PM and President need to come up with ceasefire solution in Gaza

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 28th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
The Prime Minister has shown great statecraft thus far, ingratiating himself with the capricious US President Donald Trump. While there are those that want Britain to turn away from the US, a belligerent approach would do more damage not only to Britain but also across the world.

The US is still Britain’s greatest ally and the biggest superpower on the world stage. And while the PM will and should look to put Britain on a strong footing in its relationship with the US, there is also the matter of the troubles in the Middle East.

With Britain preparing to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to press Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

If there is one world leader who has enough of a cache to get Trump to push for a ceasefire, it is Starmer.

US President Donald Trump plays golf at his Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire, during his five-day private trip to the country. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wireplaceholder image
US President Donald Trump plays golf at his Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire, during his five-day private trip to the country. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

There is a sense, even amongst initial supporters of the war, that the bloodshed has gone on too long.

Yes, Israel has a right to defend itself and Israeli hostages need to be released by Hamas.

However, both Israel and Hamas need to come to the table and agree to a lasting ceasefire that allows aid into Gaza and stops the killing of innocent civilians.

The people of Gaza have suffered enough. The majority of them are innocent. And there’s a danger that people have become inured to the suffering of Palestinians.

Both Trump and Starmer will be keen on building a legacy for themselves on the world stage. This is their chance.

The international community cannot afford to keep turning a blind eye to the situation in the Middle East. It will set a dangerous precedence in the future and put security in the Middle East at further risk.

