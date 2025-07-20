VAT on private school fees is paying for more teachers - Rachel Reeves

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I was at secondary school, our sixth form was a couple of prefab huts in the playground and our school library was turned into a classroom because there were more students than space.

I have profound sense that the Conservative governments of the 1980s and early 1990s did not care about schools like mine or children from my background.

That’s why I joined the Labour Party in the 1990s because I wanted to change that. Because I wanted to see governments act to ensure that every child, no matter their background, have the same opportunities to thrive and to succeed.

There will be children growing up in Yorkshire today who are potential Olympic champions, the next actors on stage and screen or future entrepreneurs. Tomorrow’s cabinet ministers, chancellors and prime ministers are being taught in today’s classrooms.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a roundtable discussion with top finance executives at the Lloyds Banking Group's offices, in Leeds. PIC: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

But, if we are to unlock the potential of every child, we must ensure we are investing in every child – and that is what this Government is doing. Since the election, we have recruited 2,400 more teachers in our schools.

We are rolling out free breakfast clubs in every primary school, so no child starts the day hungry. We have capped the number of branded school uniform items schools can require. And we are extending free school meals to half a million more children by ensuring families receiving universal credit qualify for this support.

I know that these changes will help families in Yorkshire with the cost of living, with households for example saving up to £495 a year on school lunches.

But they are also about helping children to get on at school. Take our policy to rollout breakfast clubs and expand free school meals.

Hunger can have a crippling impact on a child’s development. It can impact on their learning, concentration, and wellbeing. So, by ensuring children have access to a decent meal at the start or during the day we can boost their educational attainment, improve their behaviour and ease the pressure on parents.

But none of this change would be possible without investment. At the Budget last year I ended the tax loophole which exempts private schools from VAT and business rates and put that money into helping the 94 per cent of children in our state schools. Because of that decision an additional £1.8 billion a year will go to our schools by the end of the decade.

More money for our teachers, more money for our classrooms and more money to invest in our children. I know it is not a choice everyone will agree with. But I believe it to be right choice, the fair choice and the best choice for our children’s future.

By investing in our schools we are delivering on the promise of change. We are investing in Britain’s renewal, in the next generation, and in the future of our country.

No child should be held back by hunger, poverty, or lack of opportunity. That is the Britain we are building – one where every child can fulfil their potential.