Why biased BBC was wrong to imply that Donald Trump is disliked by whole of Britain – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Phil Hanson, Beechmount Close, Baildon, Shipley.

ON the BBC’s Newsnight, Emily Maitlis chaired a discussion on the visit of President Donald Trump. The line taken by Maitlis was blatantly anti-Trump as well as rude and misleading.

The words used by Maitlis painted a picture that left no doubt to the viewer that President Trump is disliked by the entire British nation.

She said: “He is not liked at all here.” This is clearly untrue and offensive to those who believe that Trump is doing for the United States what our own Parliament has failed to do for many years, i.e. put our country first.

The BBC has long since lost any claim to being unbiased and nowadays is blatantly driving a left-wing agenda.

I would like to see the BBC dismantled, broken up, sold off and the licence fee abolished. It is no longer either necessary or trustworthy as the multitude of alternative media sources confirm.

Who will be bold enough to grasp this evil thorn and drag it out of the ground roots and all?

I am pretty certain the only political figure with the tenacity to do it is once again Nigel Farage, the guy who really is in touch, it seems, with those who see the nation being fed a daily dose of old-style Soviet-like propaganda.

From: Mike O’Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

FOR Donald Trump his priority is a second term, and his decisions and actions need to be seen with this in mind.

He has to answer to the voters there. Outsiders like so many in this country, who demonstrate and turn out in protest, have no vote and no input into an election campaign. Their views are of no account.

I think at sometimes this is forgotten. In this respect, it is almost comical to read how the Guardian tried to meddle in the 2004 election trying to get John Kerry elected and George W. Bush out, on behalf of the rest of the world with no vote. Such arrogance reminds me of what so many Remainers here feel about their lost referendum.

If President Trump gets a second term, he will be freed of the constraints of a President seeking such, especially if the Republicans keep Senate control and where and when Supreme Court – and lower court – vacancies arise.

If he gets just one more Supreme Court vacancy to fill, he would leave a long lasting legacy after he has left office, which could well be in January 2025.