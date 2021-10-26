A1M Kirby Hill Services missing council emails is scandalous – Yorkshire Post Letters

The A1M Kirby Hill Service Station saga near Harrogate continues to anger local residents.

HARROGATE Council has been criticised recently by the Kirby Hill Residents Against Motorway Services group over its handling of the application to build a motorway services on the A1(M) near the village.

The council, as usual, denies any wrongdoing. Conveniently, important emails that may have been able to shed light on the matter were “deleted, in order to manage storage limits”. So that’s that then, nothing to see here.

Not for the first time, the council has “investigated” itself and cleared itself of any wrongdoing.

What a shame there doesn’t exist a means by which residents could register their dissatisfaction further, for example, a system that would allow them to select a different local representative within Harrogate Council, and thereby help alter the balance of power within that organisation which currently allows the dominant ruling Conservative Party, as at national level, to do pretty much as they please, and to close down calls for greater scrutiny and transparency from the opposition parties.