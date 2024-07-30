Do Palestinian lives not matter in the continuing conflict? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Rob Charman, Poplar Avenue, Garforth.

So Jim Pike (Letters, July 20) blithely states 36,000 Palestinian dead should be taken with a pinch of salt. This in itself is abhorrent but I wonder what he thinks the figure should be...5,000...10,000...maybe 20,000...much more acceptable then?

By implication he asserts public sympathy should be with the Israelis but all the while they continue to drop modified bombs packed with extra shrapnel designed for maximum death and mutilation onto tented Palestine refugee camps that will not happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hamas attacks of October 7 were an atrocity, they did not however happen in a vacuum and have been decades in the making in response to continuing and ongoing Zionist atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank from long before Hamas existed. That is not in any way to condone or mitigate the attacks but to serve as context.

People take part in a pro-Palestine march in central London. PIC: Tejas Sandhu/PA Wire

Israel’s prosecution of this war is disproportionate in the extreme and it is this, along with Western complicity, that is causing the outrage.