Do Palestinian lives not matter in the continuing conflict? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Do Palestinian lives not matter in the continuing conflict?
So Jim Pike (Letters, July 20) blithely states 36,000 Palestinian dead should be taken with a pinch of salt. This in itself is abhorrent but I wonder what he thinks the figure should be...5,000...10,000...maybe 20,000...much more acceptable then?
By implication he asserts public sympathy should be with the Israelis but all the while they continue to drop modified bombs packed with extra shrapnel designed for maximum death and mutilation onto tented Palestine refugee camps that will not happen.
The Hamas attacks of October 7 were an atrocity, they did not however happen in a vacuum and have been decades in the making in response to continuing and ongoing Zionist atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank from long before Hamas existed. That is not in any way to condone or mitigate the attacks but to serve as context.
Israel’s prosecution of this war is disproportionate in the extreme and it is this, along with Western complicity, that is causing the outrage.
Most right-minded people the world over demand an end to this barbaric violence through negotiation and compromise and with Israel being the far more sophisticated of the two parties I believe the onus is heavily on them to bring this about.
